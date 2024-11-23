Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 320,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,188,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after buying an additional 1,855,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $54,289,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

