Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
