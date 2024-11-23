Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 274.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 142,451 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

