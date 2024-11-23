TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Increased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,927 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Report on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.