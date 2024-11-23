Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $184.00.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.69. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

