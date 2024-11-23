Talanx (ETR:TLX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €79.75 ($83.07) and last traded at €79.75 ($83.07), with a volume of 118046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.45 ($81.72).

Talanx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.16.

Talanx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.