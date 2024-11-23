Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,262,000 after buying an additional 591,631 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 545,129 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 546,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 383,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $23,159,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

