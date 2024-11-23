Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Swire Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Swire Properties Company Profile

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

