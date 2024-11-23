Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 35,256,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 81,707,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

