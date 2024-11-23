Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $61.18 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.621 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.