Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.95. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 87,604 shares traded.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

