Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,206,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 448,922 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,051,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,753,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,817,000 after buying an additional 399,072 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

