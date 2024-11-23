Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $185.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

