Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €27.20 ($28.33) and last traded at €27.70 ($28.85). Approximately 7,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.95 ($29.11).

Stratec Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.78. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.

