Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 6,596 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

