Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.6% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

MSI opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

