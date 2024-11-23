Stonebrook Private Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $182.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

