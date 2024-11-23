Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 37,807 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 163.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.