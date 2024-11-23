Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $520.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.55. The stock has a market cap of $477.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $404.32 and a 12 month high of $534.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

