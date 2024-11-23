Stonebrook Private Inc. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

