StockNews.com Upgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to Buy

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TATT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 59,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 559,062 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 9.59% of TAT Technologies worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

