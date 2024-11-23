StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Lipocine Trading Up 3.0 %

LPCN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.18. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

