StockNews.com Downgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ASIX opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $149,089.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,418 shares of company stock valued at $411,626. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

