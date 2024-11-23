States Regional Joint Western Sells 10,000 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,185,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,012,581.36. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, States Regional Joint Western sold 20,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $706,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $2,249,324.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $6,517,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $2,067,161.24.

On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $827,000.00.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $36.51 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amalgamated Financial

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 82.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.