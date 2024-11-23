Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

