Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

