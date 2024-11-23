Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. Spire also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Spire Price Performance

Spire Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. Spire has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $3.14 dividend. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

