SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.