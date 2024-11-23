SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,751 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,057,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

