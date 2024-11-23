S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $130,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $514.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.35 and its 200 day moving average is $481.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

