S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $514.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.76. The company has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.