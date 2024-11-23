Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

