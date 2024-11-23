Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and traded as low as $68.39. Sonova shares last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 21,973 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on SONVY shares. UBS Group raised Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

