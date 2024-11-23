Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Sonova Stock Up 1.6 %
About Sonova
Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.
