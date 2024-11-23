Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20. 53,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 160,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Solvay Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

