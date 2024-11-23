Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20. 53,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 160,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Solvay Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.