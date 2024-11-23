Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 1,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Solitron Devices Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

