Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $281.71 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $197.00 and a 12 month high of $307.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

