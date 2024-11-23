SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 1,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.
