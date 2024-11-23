Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:TYA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,328 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Read More

Dividend History for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.