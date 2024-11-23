Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:TYA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,328 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.
About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
