Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 206,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 404,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0459662 earnings per share for the current year.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

