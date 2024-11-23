SI-BONE’s (SIBN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $526.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.22. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $44,881.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,734.96. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $126,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,567.50. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $299,558. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SI-BONE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,756 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,060,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

