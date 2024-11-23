Shires Income Plc (SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on January 31st

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shires Income Stock Performance
Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £97.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5,875.00 and a beta of 0.86. Shires Income has a one year low of GBX 207.95 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 253 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.37.
Shires Income Company Profile
