Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.84. 1,110,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,335,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
SERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
