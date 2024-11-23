Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,753 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

