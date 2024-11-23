Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

