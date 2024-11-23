Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $375,886.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

