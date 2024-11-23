Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 377,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.47% of Bioventus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BVS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 13.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $950.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

