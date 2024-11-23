Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 38,031 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.24% of Vericel worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 48.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $241,252.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,960. The trade was a 34.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,166 shares of company stock worth $1,200,764 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $59.11 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

