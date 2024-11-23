Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.8% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.