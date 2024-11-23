Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.30 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.04). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 472 ($5.92), with a volume of 179,859 shares.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of £458.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,368.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sarah MacAulay bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 481 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £88,985 ($111,551.96). Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

