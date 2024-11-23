Sardar Biglari Purchases 384 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,240,029.95. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.
- On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02.
Biglari Stock Down 0.2 %
BH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.01. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.93. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.40 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $474.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Biglari
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.