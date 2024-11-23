Sardar Biglari Purchases 384 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,240,029.95. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Stock Down 0.2 %

BH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.01. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.93. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.40 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $474.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biglari

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.